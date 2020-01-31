Service notice

×
Richard L. Shope, 70, of Philomath, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Corvallis. A celebration of life will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Philomath City Park. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com