Service notice

Richard L. Shope, 70, of Philomath, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Corvallis.  A celebration of life will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Philomath City Park.  www.mchenryfuneralhome.com 

