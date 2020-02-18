Service notices

Charles Thomas “Tom” Anderson, 76, of Albany, passed away on January 7, 2020 Memorial Service will be held February 22, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 127 Broadalbin St NW, Albany Oregon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

Shelly M. (Bagger) Davis, 81, formerly of the Corvallis/Philomath area, passed away February 3, 2020 in Portland. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 24, at Belcrest Memorial Park, 1295 Browning Ave. South, Salem, Oregon.

Merle Eugene Woods, 82, of Corvallis passed away February 17, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Circle Church of Christ, 2020 Circle Blvd. in Corvallis. Family will be available for visitors at 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be available. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com