Service notices

Christopher Klesh, 46, of Sweet Home, lost his hard fought battle with multiple sclerosis and passed away on July 28, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 7 at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Hayden A Tobey, passed away June 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held at North Albany Community Church on 3 p.m. Saturday, August 8. Masks are required.

