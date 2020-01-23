Service notices

Arthur Peter Aragon , 53, of Corvallis passed away January 12, 2020. A celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at North Pointe Apartments, 2675 NE Lancaster St., Corvallis. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com .

Keith L. Broyles, 81, of Albany passed away December 19, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. January 30, 2020 at Hope Church of Albany, 2817 Santiam Hwy SE, Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hope Church.