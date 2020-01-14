Service notices

A celebration of life for Chad Finn is planned for 1 to 5 p.m. (with a 1:30 p.m. program) Saturday, January 18, at the CH2M-Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Khanh Lien Hong, 59, of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at home. Services will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. Burial will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, January 20, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Corvallis. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)

Gary Massoni, 77, of Corvallis, passed away on November 3, 2019. A celebration of Gary's life will be at 2 p.m on Saturday, January 18, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Messages for the family may be left at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.