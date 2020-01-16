Service notices

Khanh Lien Hong, 59, of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at home. Services will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. Burial will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, January 20, at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)