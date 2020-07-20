service notices

Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Catherine Carroll Stanton April 16, 1916 – April 30, 2020, memorial service to be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Hope Church in Albany.

David Charles Rinehart, 76, of Albany passed away. Graveside service with military honors will be 11a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to SafeHaven Humane Society in Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com