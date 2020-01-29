Service notices

William David Carter , 73, died on Sunday, January 26, in Lebanon. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, February 1, at Lebanon Calvary Chapel, 633 Park St., Lebanon. A reception will follow the service. For more information, please visit www.hustonjost.com .

Lennie Lew Higgins, 76, of Brownsville, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Willamette National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. ( www.fisherfuneralhome.com )

Seth Andrew Raleigh — Please join us in celebrating Seth’s life on February 1 at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center, Oregon State University, 725 SW 26th Street, Corvallis, OR 97331. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with a memorial service from 2 to 3. A Celebration Party will follow from 2 to 6. Seth would have wanted to include families, so children’s activities will be provided. Food and drinks provided by Block 15 will be available after the service, and in true Seth fashion, we hope everyone will come dressed colorfully and comfortably (board shorts optional!).