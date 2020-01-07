Service notices

William “Bill” Dudek, 80, of Albany passed away December 18th. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23 at Albany St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Private interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dwight Lowell Fleury, 92, a longtime resident of Sweet Home and Lebanon, passed away December 26 in Corvallis.There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Gilliland Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home or contributions can be made to Southern Willamette Valley Honor Flight, 2217 40th Ave. SE, Albany, Oregon 97322. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Carl Robert “Bob” Hall, 82, of Albany passed away Saturday at his home. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11 at Albany Faith Lutheran Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.