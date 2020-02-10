Service notices

Virginia Ellen Burton of Lebanon passed away on February, 4, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February, 13, 2020 at New Hope Church in Lebanon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Timothy "Tim" Mark Grant, 60, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away in Tennessee on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. There is a funeral service at 12:00 noon at the Eddyville Community Church in Eddyville, Oregon on Saturday, February 15, 2020 with a burial to follow at Harlan Cemetery. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages for the family.
Judy Kay Heimbuch, 69, of Lebanon passed away February 6, 2020. A viewing will be held Wednesday, February 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant Street, Lebanon. A funeral service will be conducted at Huston-Jost on Thursday, February 13 at 11 a.m., followed by a graveside ceremony at IOOF cemetery, and reception at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
Ashley Kerr, 32, formerly of Albany, passed away January 14, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, February 15 at Riverside Baptist Church, 1300 Springhill Dr. NW in Albany. All are welcome.
Ronald C. Tansley, 75, Visitation will be Friday, February 14, from 10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. At the funeral home. A Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. At Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens with Military honors provided by the Oregon National Guard and the American Legion Post 10. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Alice M. Moore, 89, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Lebanon. A public viewing will be held on Monday, February 17, from 4-6 p.m. at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. You may leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.