Service notices

Gloria Galvan , 88, of Albany, passed in November 2019. There will be a 2 p.m. memorial service Saturday, March 14, at Fisher Funeral Home with a reception following. ( www.fisherfuneralhome.com )

Daniel Joseph Schrock, 68, of Corvallis, passed away February 11, 2020, at his home. A casual Celebration of Life with light refreshments will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday March 28, 2020, in the Columbia Room at Comfort Suites, 1730 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)