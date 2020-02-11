Service notices

Mary Brookes, 58, of Corvallis, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Corvallis. A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at 1851 NW Jameson Place, Corvallis. You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Rhiana Daniel, 11, of Corvallis, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Corvallis. A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Calvary Chapel, 2125 Lester Ave., Corvallis. 

S. Elizabeth “Beth” King, 87, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Viewing will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at New Life in Christ Fellowship Church 1266 44th Avenue, Sweet Home. Final burial will take place at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

