Service notices

Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Suzanne Fregoso, 59, of Albany passed away on Wednesday. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home, 805 SW Ellsworth St. SW, Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).