Service notices

Robert “Bob” Duane Heyerly, 79, died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at South Albany Community Church at 2 p.m. Thursday March 5, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Thomas "Tom" Perry Smith, 76, of Corvallis, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Corvallis. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Highland Bowl in Corvallis. You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.