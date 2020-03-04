Service notices

Max Ahmad, 62, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at OHSU in Portland. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Corvallis. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Nicholas Busse, 58, passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020, in Lebanon. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m Saturday March 7, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 100 S. Main St., Lebanon. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

