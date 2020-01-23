Service notices

Paul Cull, Ph.D. There is a celebration of life gathering for Paul planned at 3 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages with the family.

William "Harold" Hunter, 92, of Corvallis, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A private memorial service is planned for the family at a later date. Please leave condolences messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.