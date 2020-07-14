Service notices

Service notices

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Donna Marie Leslie, 78, of Albany passed away Saturday at Albany General Hospital.  A graveside service will be at 11a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Twin Oaks Memorial Park.  Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News