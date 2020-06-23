Service notices

Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Darwin Lee Parker, 78, passed away on Friday, June 19, in Albany. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon. Please leave your condolence for the family at www.hustonjost.com.