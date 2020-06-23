Service notices

Darwin Lee Parker, 78, passed away on Friday, June 19, in Albany. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon. Please leave your condolence for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Charles M. Roepke, 78, of Albany passed away Thursday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. A viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at Fisher Funeral Home. A private graveside will be at Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
