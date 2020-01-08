Service notices

Robert A. Hampton, 97, of Albany, passed away on December 30, 2019, in Albany. There is a celebration of life memorial with military honors planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Bonaventure Senior Living, 420 Geri Street, Albany, OR. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth Ray Johnson, 81, died Monday. A celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday January 14, 2020, at the OSU Alumni Center. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Georgene McAlhany, 59, of Albany, passed away December 12, 2019. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Willamette Community Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com/)