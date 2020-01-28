Service notices

William David Carter, 73, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Lebanon. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, February 1, at Lebanon Calvary Chapel, 633 Park St., Lebanon. A reception will follow the service. For more information, please visit www.hustonjost.com.

Mary G. Hermans, 62, of Lebanon, died Friday at her home. A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. (www.hustonjost.com)