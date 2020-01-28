Service notices

William David Carter, 73, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Lebanon. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, February 1, at Lebanon Calvary Chapel, 633 Park St., Lebanon. A reception will follow the service. For more information, please visit www.hustonjost.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary G. Hermans, 62, of Lebanon, died Friday at her home. A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. (www.hustonjost.com)
Robert "Bob" Salter, 72, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at home. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, 704 Aspen Street, Springfield, Oregon. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)
Diane Louise Suing, 72 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. A celebration of life service will take place on at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Southside Church of Christ in Lebanon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)