Service notices

Angela “Angie” May Rhoades, 49, of Lebanon passed away, Tuesday in Corvallis. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 7 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Gary W. Rivers, 76, of Lebanon passed away Sunday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Lebanon Mennonite Church. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
