Service notices

Angela “Angie” May Rhoades, 49, of Lebanon passed away, Tuesday in Corvallis. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 7 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.