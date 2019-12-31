Service notices

Donald Ray Gallogly, 89, of Sweet Home passed away in Albany December 13, 2019. Memorial service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Friday January 3, at the Sweet Home Elks Lodge. Private interment took place at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Jimmy Alan Grice, 66, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Albany. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on January 11, 2020 at the Riverside Community Grange Hall, 35293 Riverside Drive SW, Albany, OR 97321. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.