Service notices

Grahyl Lee Johnson, 83, formerly of Payette, passed away January 18, 2020 in Nampa Idaho. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday January 25, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 150 James St., Philomath. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

William ‘Bill’ Charles Mickelberry, 86 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. A viewing will take place at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23 from 2-5p.m.. A public memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Neighborhood Church in Albany, with a graveside committal to follow at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).”