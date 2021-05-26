June 13, 1974 - May 16, 2021

Seth L. Isaacs passed away May 16, 2021. Seth is survived by his son Kaleb R. Isaacs; his parents Susan and Gary Gibson; his brothers Ryan Goforth and Jerod Gibson; his sisters Stephanie Bennett and Cortney Gibson, his uncles Brian Isaacs and John Goforth, and his aunt Mavis Isaacs. Seth was preceded in death by his father, Monte L. Isaacs.

Seth was born on June 13, 1974. He spent his childhood between Goldendale Washington and Newport Oregon. He settled down in the Corvallis/Albany Oregon area where he attended Linn-Benton Community College and studied Machine Tool Technology, Metallurgical Science.

Seth was larger than life. At 6' 4" he towered over most people and had the personality to match but underneath it all he was a true leader and the one in the group that took care of everyone else. He would stop what he was doing to help his elderly neighbor mow the lawn or carry in groceries or be there for family and friends whenever they needed him and everything he did he gave 110 percent.

His two passions in life were his son Kaleb and motorcycles. His motto was father first and everything else second. As Kaleb got older, Seth spent more time perfecting his love of motorcycles and recently started racing OMRRA/WMRRA events at the age of 46.