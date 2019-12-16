February 27, 1942 — December 6, 2019

Sharon K. Dixon, 77, passed away December 6, 2019, at her Albany home while fighting multiple myeloma.

She was born February 27, 1942, in Corvallis to Willard and Lucille (Steeprow) Reed. She grew up in Alsea along with her future husband, Larry Dixon. They were married in Alsea on June 9, 1961.

Sharon was a hairdresser and had her own shop for many years. During this time she developed many close and long-lasting friendships. Sharon gave from her heart to her family, friends and animals in need of a home. She especially enjoyed her time volunteering at Meals on Wheels.

Survivors include her children; son Mark (Susan) Dixon of Albany, and daughters Cheryl (Jeff) Waddell of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; Natalie (Jeff) Colbert of Albany; and Lisa Dixon of Grapevine, Texas; and a brother Butch Reed of Gainesville, Florida. She adored her nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her husband, Larry, and brother, Robert Reed, proceeded her in death.