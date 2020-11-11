Sharon Klavano

October 4, 1935 – November 9, 2020

Sharon Lynne Trottier Klavano, 85, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister and Aunt, died November 9, 2020, in Lebanon, Oregon.

Sharon was born on October 4, 1935 at Salt Lake City, Utah to Jeanette Adamson and Roy Trottier. She moved to Lebanon, Oregon with her parents in September 1950. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1953.

She married Keith Klavano on March 21, 1954. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple in 1958.

Sharon worked at the Kuhn and Park Theaters during her high school years and then went to work for the local Telephone Company in 1957 as Executive Secretary for 32 years. When she was 81 and Keith was 85, they volunteered to deliver “Meals on Wheels” until her passing.

She was a faithful and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Sharon loved her family and enjoyed the times she spent with them. She also enjoyed camping and especially traveling. She and Keith traveled around the U.S. and to many foreign countries.