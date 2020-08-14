Sharon Wilson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 27, 1964 - July 31, 2020

Sharon Ann Wilson, 55, of Albany passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday morning.

Sharon was born on the naval base in Indian Head, Maryland to Eugene Lee Wilson Sr. and Shirley Annette Wilson (née Williams). Sharon was raised in Albany, when the Wilson family returned to Oregon in 1967. Sharon attended South Shore, Calapooia, and South Albany. As a child, Sharon participated as a baton twirler in the Timber Twirlers and a princess on the Albany Optimists Club's first annual “Little Wranglers Rodeo” court.

Sharon waitressed for nearly a decade at the Tom Tom and Roger's. After waitressing, Sharon became a caregiver, first in group homes for the developmentally disabled and then in the homes of seniors and the physically disabled.

Sharon loved her grandchildren, her son, anything and everything to do with family, her dog Vinnie, and flower gardening.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Sr. and Shirley Wilson. She is survived by her brothers Eugene Jr. and wife Cindy, and David and wife Melissa Wilson; her son Nicholas and wife Jaimie Wilson; and her grandchildren Haylee, Hayden, and Halayna Wilson.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at the American Legion. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, RSVPs to Nick or Dave will be required.

