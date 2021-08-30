Shawna R. Bronson

October 12, 1974 - August 13, 2021
Shawna passed away in her sleep at 46 years of age.
She graduated Central Linn, class of 1992, where she enjoyed softball and basketball. She worked for Oregon Department of Corrections.
Shawna is survived by her daughter Reiley; parents Charles and Paula Bronson; grandmother Loene Bronson and brother Robert Bronson and family.
