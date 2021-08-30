 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shawna R. Bronson
0 entries

Shawna R. Bronson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shawna R. Bronson

October 12, 1974 - August 13, 2021

Shawna passed away in her sleep at 46 years of age.

She graduated Central Linn, class of 1992, where she enjoyed softball and basketball. She worked for Oregon Department of Corrections.

Shawna is survived by her daughter Reiley; parents Charles and Paula Bronson; grandmother Loene Bronson and brother Robert Bronson and family.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News