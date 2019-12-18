Sheila Georgina Riley

October 18, 1961 — December 8, 2019

Sheila was born in Hamilton, Montana, to Bertie Riley and John F Riley. She was the third born child; her sisters: Debbie, Lorraine, and brother: John.

In 1967, her family moved to Missoula. She attended Roosevelt Elementary and Hawthorn Jr. High. While in Missoula, her family made really good friends with their neighbors Patty and Bill Book and their daughters Barb and Debbie. Mom would share stories of the mischief all of them would cause while growing up and the snow tunnels they would build in their back yard.

In 1976, her family made their way to Albany, first stopping at the Oregon Coast which became Mom’s new favorite place.

Going to Portland for the first time, the parents bought a Vega for Lorraine, Sheila and Joyce to share. Leaving the dealership the girls were lost and stopped at a gas station to ask for directions.

In Albany, she attended West Albany High School then went to work for The Depot, Skippers Camphor and Smoke craft. She moved around a lot with her brother and mom or friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}