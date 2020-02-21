May 20, 1971 – February 18, 2020
Sheila Louise Ofsthun (Patton), born May 20, 1971 in Lebanon, completed her heavenly transition on February 18, 2020 at 10:38p.m. At Corvallis Regional Medical Center. She passed away due to complications of surgery.
You have free articles remaining.
Sheila’s greatest pride was her family. She was very close to her mom, Betty and was a strong, devoted mother of 3 boys; DJ, Jeremy and Justin Betts. Sheila was also a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren. She always made sure the people most important in her life knew that they were loved. With a kind spirit, Sheila touched the hearts of so many people. While those of us left behind are heartbroken for our loss, we know this is a time of truly joyous celebration. She is finally free from the pain of this earthly body.
Sheila is survived by her mother and father, “dad”; JC Betts, her sons, and grandchildren, siblings, fiancé; Keith Windish and many extended family. She was dearly loved by so many. God speed our beautiful angel, you will never be forgotten.
Sheila’s Celebration of Life will be Sunday, February 23rd at 1p.m. at 32618 Denny School Rd, Lebanon. Please come and share your beautiful memories of Sheila.