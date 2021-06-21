 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sherald Ann Seufert
0 entries

Sherald Ann Seufert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sherald Ann Seufert, 81, of Shedd, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Regent Court Senior Living in Corvallis. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Oakville Cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 21

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News