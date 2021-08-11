Sharon "Sherry" Lee Steele, 82, of Lebanon, died on Friday, July 23, 2021, after having battled Alzheimer's bravely for more than eight years. A memorial service to celebrate Sherry's life will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, 2-4 p.m., at The River Center, 3000 S Santiam Hwy., Lebanon. Sherry will be interred privately alongside her husband, William Steele, at Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Sharon Lee Baril was born on June 18, 1939, in Dillon, Montana. Through her young and adult life Sherry moved to many other parts of the country but always had fond thoughts of Montana and to her, it was home. Sherry and her husband, William, settled down in Lebanon, in 1974. Here she became a beloved member of the community in her role as an Educator, Administrator and through her involvement with church and various volunteer activities. Sherry was a fan of Neil Diamond, an avid reader, lover of animals, and a dedicated believer in the promise of every child.