January 31, 1953 - January 27, 2021

Sherry Louise Baumberger was born January 31, 1953, in Mankato, Minnesota, to Fred and Delores (Arne) Baumberger Jr. After graduating high school, she made her way out to Oregon and settled in the Brownsville area. She attended Linn Benton Community College in Albany. For many years she worked as a bartender at the Pioneer Villa in Halsey until she retired. Sherry enjoyed being outside gardening and loved all kinds of beautiful flowers.

Sherry met Lyle Busch in 1993 and they were inseparable from the start. They lived together for several years before they married on July 25, 1998. The couple remained happily married for almost 23 years until Sherry passed away at her home on January 27, 2021, just three days before she would have turned 68.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Raymond, Fred, and James; and her sister Terri. She will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind including her husband Lyle, Heather Forsythe, and her siblings Betty, Nancy, Cathy, and Gary, all of Minnesota.