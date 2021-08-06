 Skip to main content
Shirley Ann Turner
Shirley Ann Turner

March 12, 1939 – July 31, 2021

Shirley Ann Turner, 82, of Lebanon, died Saturday at The Oaks of Lebanon.

Shirley was born March 12, 1939, in Roe, Arkansas, the daughter of Lewis and Thelma (Ripperdan) Newkirk. She moved to California in 1956 and came to Oregon in 1971 to be near her children. She moved to Lebanon in 2010, and following a stroke, moved into The Oaks of Lebanon.

Shirley was a member of the Lebanon Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed gardening and flowers.

Shirley is survived by her children Tula Reynolds, Kim Turner, Buck Turner and William Turner, sister Veronica, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Turner, in 1975, brothers William, Daniel and Andy, sisters, Sheila, Lola and Leota.

In keeping with her wishes, no services are planned. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

