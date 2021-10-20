October 25, 1935 – October 17, 2021

Shirley Athey Waggener, 85, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Albany Evergreen Hospice House.

Shirley was born October 25, 1935, in Dunning, Nebraska, the daughter of William and Fern (Fancher) Athey. The family lived in Nebraska, South Dakota and Washington and moved to Oregon during her teen years, graduating from Lebanon Union High School in 195S. She then attended and graduated from Phagan's Beauty College. She was a licensed hairdresser for several years as well as a homemaker and employed at Linn County Tractor and Foster Farms.

Shirley was a loving mom and well loved by a large circle of family and friends. Everyone enjoyed her often hilarious sense of humor. Because of her ginger hair, she was affectionately known as "Granny Red" by the grandsons of longtime friend Ray Newton. Her positive outlook chose to look for the good in people and circumstance, a reflection her strong faith and love for God.

Shirley's connection with her Nebraska roots ran deep and would often proudly say "I'm Nebraska tough," and she was. She enjoyed having many pets over the years but especially loved her Boston Terrier, Mac.