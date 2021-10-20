October 25, 1935 – October 17, 2021
Shirley Athey Waggener, 85, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Albany Evergreen Hospice House.
Shirley was born October 25, 1935, in Dunning, Nebraska, the daughter of William and Fern (Fancher) Athey. The family lived in Nebraska, South Dakota and Washington and moved to Oregon during her teen years, graduating from Lebanon Union High School in 195S. She then attended and graduated from Phagan's Beauty College. She was a licensed hairdresser for several years as well as a homemaker and employed at Linn County Tractor and Foster Farms.
Shirley was a loving mom and well loved by a large circle of family and friends. Everyone enjoyed her often hilarious sense of humor. Because of her ginger hair, she was affectionately known as "Granny Red" by the grandsons of longtime friend Ray Newton. Her positive outlook chose to look for the good in people and circumstance, a reflection her strong faith and love for God.
Shirley's connection with her Nebraska roots ran deep and would often proudly say "I'm Nebraska tough," and she was. She enjoyed having many pets over the years but especially loved her Boston Terrier, Mac.
She is survived by son, Kevin Scott Waggener, of Scio, daughter, Trena Kaye, of Midway, Utah, sisters, Donna Monroe and Joyce Rose, of Lebanon. Preceding her in death were infant brothers, Danny Athey and Gordon Athey and sisters, Gloria Shanks and Janice Balak, and longtime friend, Ray Newton.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Willamette Manor for their excellent care and also for the exceptional care from the staff and caregivers at Evergreen Hospice House.
A private graveside gathering will be held at IOOF, Lebanon, Oregon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.