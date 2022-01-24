Shirley Beatrice Bicket

August 29, 1928 - November 27, 2021

Mom was born in her grandfather's home at 959 Main Street, Lebanon. She graduated with the class of 1946 from Lebanon Union High School.

She married Stanley Ray, from Lacomb on May 26, 1950 and later they moved to Lacomb. In 1953 they welcomed Susan and Scott in 1955. Stan died in a log truck accident in 1955.

Mom met Howard Bicket, of Beavercreek in the summer of 1962 and they were married December 29, 1962. We moved to the Bicket family farm and welcomed Heidi in 1963 and then Lance in 1965. Mom stayed very busy with community and election responsibilities. In 1971 she joined some of her classmates in planning their 25th reunion. She enjoyed it so much that she didn't stop until after their 70th!

Mom is survived by husband, Howard Bicket; children, Susan (Ralph) Gierke, Scott (Tammy) Ray, Heidi (Darren) Provost, Lance (Theresa) Bicket; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Stan; parents George and Beatrice and brothers George, Robert and Richard.

There will be a gathering in the summer to celebrate Mom.