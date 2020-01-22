Shirley Jarvis

November 20, 1944 – January 4, 2020

Shirley (Wallace) Jarvis passed away in Albany on January 4, 2020. She was born in Praise, Kentucky to Frank and Eula Mae (Bartley) Wallace. She grew up on the Oregon Coast, mostly Port Orford and Myrtle Point area.

After High School, She married Jim Jarvis. They had a daughter, Gwenna, later a son Troy and another son Jim. Shirley worked in many different jobs throughout her life, mainly she worked in the restaurant industry, starting as a waitress before working in restaurant management.

Shirley is survived by her children, Troy Jarvis of Albany, Gwenna Bodenschatz of Albany, and Jimmy Jarvis of Arizona; Her grandchildren, Joseph and Allan Jarvis of Albany; Ricky Sasser of Lincoln, California, Deana Bodenschatz of Eugene; Chloe and Lilly Griffith of Payson, Arizona; Gage Jarvis of Albany; and three great grandchildren, Jaxton Jarvis of Albany; and Hunter and Olivia Sasser of Lincoln, California.