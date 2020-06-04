Shirley June Grant Baxter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 22, 1930 – May 24, 2020

Shirley was born in Charleston, Arkansas, the daughter of Ozro F. Grant and Arta "Ollie" Jameson Grant, the oldest of five girls. They attended the Methodist Church.

She spent her early years in Oklahoma, before moving to Tulare, California where her father transferred in the Postal Service in 1945.

She soon met her future husband, Tom Baxter in high school. She graduated from Tulare Union High School at the top of her class in 1948. She was a member of the debate team and numerous other activities.

She married Tom on October 4, 1948 in Santa Cruz, California. He got a job with Chevron as a vacation relief at gas stations in the area north of the Bay Area. They lived and traveled in a small trailer up HWY 101. After a year they moved to Campbell, California where Tom worked with his father and brother in the house building field. Their daughter, Lois, was born in 1952, in Campbell. After marrying Tom, they attended the Campbell Baptist Church with his family.