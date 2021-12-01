 Skip to main content
Shirley L. Lewis

Shirley L. Lewis, 91, of Lebanon, died November 30, 2021, at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 3, 2021, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

