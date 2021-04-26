Shirley R. Sesna

May 15, 1941 - March 6, 2021
Shirley Ruth Hunter Sesna, affectionately known as "Grandma ShiShi" and "Shirlawhirl," died peacefully on March 6, 2021 at Hospice House in Albany, Oregon.
The beloved mother of Jacqueline Ruth Debets and grandmother of Luc Tayten Hunter Bend, Shi Shi will be remembered as a vibrant, free and graceful soul. She loved animals and enjoyed the companionship of feral cats, dogs, horses, birds and snakes. She grew up riding horses, fishing, camping, sailing, and always found peace in nature.
Shirley loved adventure and traveled to Indonesia, Japan, China, Australia, Fiji and Cook Islands. She enjoyed dancing to live music and the performance art of Kinetic Sculpture Racing; one of her precious achievements was serving as the Teddy Bear Judge in the Corvallis Kinetic Sculpture Race during DaVinci Days. She travelled to KSR races in Port Townsend, Washington and the Grand Kinetic Championship from Ferndale to Arcata, California where she played on her daughter's teams, racing with the Queen of DeNile, the Kinetic Christmas Tree, and Scratch's Last Ride.
Shirley was born in Klamath, California to Ruth Hunter and Ted Sesna, and grew up in the Eel River Valley of Humboldt County, California, where she was a proud fourth-generation native. Her great great grandfather, Dr. Ring and his brother, left their home in Norway to start new lives in America, playing the fiddle for their passage across the Atlantic, eventually settling as the doctor and pharmacist in Ferndale, California. Dr. Ring owned the first motor car making housecalls to the dairy farming, cattle ranching and lumber families of the region, and built the first hospital in the Valley; her mother, Ruth H. Sesna, was born there. The house stands today as a grand old Victorian, affectionately known as "The Gingerbread Mansion Inn." Her grandfather, Paul Hunter, served as a Rough Rider and Teddy Roosevelt's personal orderly, and co-founded the Save the Redwoods League. Deeply connected to Humboldt County history, Shirley married and raised her family in Fortuna, California, participating in rodeos, camping and water skiing at Ruth Lake and enjoying the beauty of the coastal Redwoods region.
Shirley earned her Bachelor's Degree from CalPoly and two Master's degrees from Humboldt State University and Oregon State University. She taught at Ferndale High School, then moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1979. Finishing career in education as a high school guidance counselor, Shirley retired from Lebanon High School.
Shirley loved Corvallis, Oregon, a town that delighted and supported her quirky, localvore, thrifting spirit. She participated in the Buddhist community with Lama Tsering Gyaltsen Rinpoche, her teacher and friend. Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Rodger H Sesna. She is survived by her daughter, grandson, son-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Shirley's life will be celebrated on May 15, 2021 (her 80th birthday) in an open garden ceremony. Friends and family are invited to visit her gardens between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day, place a stone and say a blessing. RSVP to jacqueline.debets@gmail.com. Stories and pictures are also invited online at Remember and Celebrate Shirley: https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/c05r2T7y
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.