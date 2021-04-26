Shirley R. Sesna

Shirley loved adventure and traveled to Indonesia, Japan, China, Australia, Fiji and Cook Islands. She enjoyed dancing to live music and the performance art of Kinetic Sculpture Racing; one of her precious achievements was serving as the Teddy Bear Judge in the Corvallis Kinetic Sculpture Race during DaVinci Days. She travelled to KSR races in Port Townsend, Washington and the Grand Kinetic Championship from Ferndale to Arcata, California where she played on her daughter's teams, racing with the Queen of DeNile, the Kinetic Christmas Tree, and Scratch's Last Ride.

Shirley was born in Klamath, California to Ruth Hunter and Ted Sesna, and grew up in the Eel River Valley of Humboldt County, California, where she was a proud fourth-generation native. Her great great grandfather, Dr. Ring and his brother, left their home in Norway to start new lives in America, playing the fiddle for their passage across the Atlantic, eventually settling as the doctor and pharmacist in Ferndale, California. Dr. Ring owned the first motor car making housecalls to the dairy farming, cattle ranching and lumber families of the region, and built the first hospital in the Valley; her mother, Ruth H. Sesna, was born there. The house stands today as a grand old Victorian, affectionately known as "The Gingerbread Mansion Inn." Her grandfather, Paul Hunter, served as a Rough Rider and Teddy Roosevelt's personal orderly, and co-founded the Save the Redwoods League. Deeply connected to Humboldt County history, Shirley married and raised her family in Fortuna, California, participating in rodeos, camping and water skiing at Ruth Lake and enjoying the beauty of the coastal Redwoods region.