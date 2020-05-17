Sidney Harrison

October 21, 1924 – May 9, 2020
Sidney Lou (Turner) Harrison passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at the Mennonite Village in Albany. She was born on October 21, 1924 and was raised in San Antonio, Texas by her parents, J.D. and Erma Rudder.
She later moved with her parents to Long Beach, California in the early 1940’s, where she attended high school and junior college.
While working after school in her parent’s restaurant she met her future husband, Paul Turner and his 8-year-old son Bill, from a previous marriage. They were married in 1944.
In 1961, Paul and Sidney moved to Albany, with their daughter Susan and son Tom. They moved back to Southern California, where Paul died in 1988. Sidney returned to Albany in 1993 where she met Russell Harrison. They were married in 1996. Russell died in 2009.
Sidney had a full and loving life. She was the backbone of the Turner family and had a wonderful life with Paul Turner and then with Russ Harrison. Sidney was one of the kindest and most gentle ladies one could ever have the opportunity of knowing. She always looked for the best in people. Sidney had many friends and will be deeply missed. Her kind spirit will live on for generations.
Sidney is survived by daughter Susan (Turner) Scott and husband Harvey Scott of Camano Island, Washington; son Tom Turner and spouse Carlos Gomez of Newport, Oregon, and stepson Bill Turner of Carson City, Nevada, plus stepson Glenn Harrison and wife Carol Harrison of Albany, and stepson David Harrison of Roanoke, Virginia. Grandchildren include Christopher Scott, Steven Turner, Terrie (Turner) Jacobson, Janean (Turner) Hawney, Sherry (Harrison) Watkins, Nancy Harrison, Elise (Harrison) Beaumont, Dr. Scott Harrison, and many great grandchildren.
Sidney was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of Albany and a former deacon, Linn County Historical Society, Chi Sigma, and the Oregon Retired Educators Association. Donations may be made to The Children’s Place, United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth Avenue SW, Albany, Oregon 97321.
