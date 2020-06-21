February 19, 1947 – June 14, 2020
Sister Kathleen Marie Carr, BVM passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa. She was 73.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 11–11:45 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020. A virtual visitation will be held from 1:15–1:30 p.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. All events may be viewed through video stream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters
She was born February 19, 1947, in Seattle to James Patrick and Genevieve Agnes Kuhry Carr. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation on July 31, 1965, from Christ the King Parish, Seattle. She professed first vows on February 2, 1968, and final vows on February 2, 1974.
Sister Kathleen was a parish social ministry coordinator at St. Mary Parish in Corvallis, Oregon.
She was the director of campus ministry at Clarke University in Dubuque and worked as a program administrative assistant at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. She ministered as a secondary teacher in Wichita, Kansas, and in Rock Island, Illinois, where she also served as retreat director. She served the community as initial membership coordinator.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Michael Carr. She is survived by siblings William (Anne) Carr, Spokane, Washington.; Patrick Carr (Richard Hess), Santa Rosa, California; and Mary Ann Carr (Dale Cox), Alsea, Oregon.; a sister-in-law Lisa Carr, Bellevue, Washington.; nieces, nephews, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 55 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
