Solomon Merten

Solomon graduated from Corvallis Leadership Commonwealth School in 2019. He attended Willamette University his freshman year, and had recently transferred to Southern Virginia University where he was to begin classes in January 2021.

Solomon was passionate about protecting the underrepresented in society. Solomon enjoyed working as support staff for teens at the Trillium Farm Home. Along with music, political science was another major interest. He cared a lot about the direction of our nation, our laws, and our society. He was happy championing the cause of the ‘everyman' together with original constitutional intent against any politician or political party that was in his line of fire on that particular day.

Solomon was a beloved friend. Many have reached out to share what a loving, big-hearted and kind soul he was. He was thoughtful, adventurous, and silly.

Solomon was the oldest son of Deon and Eric Merten, of Corvallis. Solomon is survived by his parents; by his two older sisters Alexae and Olivia; by his younger siblings Nicolas, Elizabeth and Isabelle; by his paternal grandparents Greg & Diane Merten; and by one of his maternal grandmothers Patrice Davis.

Solomon was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Michael J. O'Brien, as well as by grandparents Michael and Shari Maksud.