July 12, 1940 - June 16, 2021

Sophie Julia Badger was born in Rome, New York, in 1940. She has two surviving sisters, Bernice and Debbie.

She met her husband, Jerry Badger, in Rome, New York, in 1960 while he was serving in the Air Force. They got engaged after just two weeks of knowing each other, and were married four months later. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in November 2020. Sophie and Jerry have three children: Wanda, Laura and Brian. They have four grandchildren: Jennifer, Julie, Paul and Natalia. They have one great-grandson, Kai.

Sophie and Jerry moved to Albany in 1968. Sophie worked for Albany Public Schools from 1972 to 2001. She worked at South Shore Elementary, the media center, and at Periwinkle Elementary.

Sophie was an active parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany. She supported many different ministries. Sophie enjoyed exercising at the pool, camping with family and friends, playing cards, cooking, baking, gardening and working in her yard.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany, Thursday, July 1, at 11 a.m., with a rosary service preceding mass at 10:15 a.m.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com