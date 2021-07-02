May 23, 1957 – June 18, 2021
Spencer Costello, Lebanon, was born on May 23, 1957, and passed away June 18, 2021. He was preceded by death by his parents, Donald Costello and Sheila Determan. Spencer is survived by his wife, Cheryl, step-daughter, Jamie, and brothers, Johnny and Timothy and sisters, Jane and Wendy.
Spencer and his wife, Cheryl, owned Premiere Floor Covering in Lebanon from 2006-2018. They sold the business in 2018, and Spencer continued working as manager until the later part of 2020. Spencer loved the flooring business and helping customers.
Services were held at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
