Stanley Allen Byrd

October 31, 1944 - February 13, 2021

Stan (Butch) Byrd of Lebanon passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the age of 76. Parents Ernest and Hazel Byrd (deceased) welcomed the birth of Stan on Halloween of 1944 in San Francisco, California. Raised in Lebanon, Stan met his wife of 51 years, Darlene L. Byrd (Jenson) they married July 11th, 1969 and had one son Jason L. Byrd and step daughter Jodi L. Thompson after serving in the Army as a Tank Commander in Korea (1965 - 1967).

Being Grandpa to Justin Byrd and Chase Thompson was his joy along with fly fishing or anything outdoors. Stan was preceded in death by brothers Dean Byrd and Jim Byrd. He is survived by his immediate family along with brother Larry (Darlene) Byrd of Grants Pass, sister Annie Byrd of Lebanon, sister-in-law Shirley Byrd of Surprise, AZ and numerous nieces and nephews.

