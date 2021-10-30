Stanley Ellison died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 91. Stanley Charles Ellison was born in Albany, Oregon, October 6, 1930 to Mary Teresa and Douglas Ellison. One of nine children, Stan grew up in Albany, attending St. Mary's and Albany public schools. As a young man he achieved a level of celebrity by singlehandedly derailing a Southern Pacific with his Harley Davidson while driving home one foggy night. He met the love of his life, Betty Richardson in 1947. They eloped in October 1949. Stan had a variety of jobs from working at the Albany Ice House to floating on the log booms on the Willamette River. His favorite job was trucking both locally and long haul. Trucking was his passion, and was able to travel all over the country. Stan and Betty had three children, Doug, Scott and Peggy, who they raised in Jefferson, Oregon. After retirement from ETC (Ellison Trucking Company), he and Betty enjoyed travels to Nashville and the Southwest. They never missed a game of their precious grandchildren, and continued lifelong friendships with friends and family.