January 4, 1925 – February 27, 2020

Stanley E. Sylvester of Lebanon passed away at the Oregon Veterans home on February 27, 2020. Stanley was born in Lacomb Oregon January 4, 1925. He was the son of Edward and Mabel (Calkins) Sylvester.

Stanley enlisted in the United States Marine’s in January 1943. He was assigned to the 1st Marine Division 5th regiment K Company. He served in several Pacific campaigns before the end of the war. He served on Liberty ships repatriating prisoners of war to Japan and returning force laborers to their home countries. He was honorably discharged as a corporal in July of 1946.

Stanley returned home to work as a part time cowboy/ranch hand in Black Rock Wyoming. He worked in the Oregon lumber industry for Ford Lumber, Snow Peak, and Willamette Valley lumber until his retirement in 1987.

Stanley and Betty enjoyed RVing, fishing and traveling with family and friends for many years. After Betty passed away in June 2016, he lived in their home until heath forced him to move to the Oregon Veterans Center in Lebanon.