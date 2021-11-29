March 31, 1963 – November 21, 2021

Stephen Arthur Yeager was born in Fort Campbell, Kentucky to Melvin and Maria Yeager. He died peacefully of natural causes at his home on November 21, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Maria E. Szasz Yeager (December 1990), and brothers, Peter John Yeager (January 2007) and Michael Anthony Yeager of Cheyenne, Wyoming (June 2021).

He is survived by his wife, Johnie Elaine O'Keefe Yeager; his adopted son, Justin Miechael O'Keefe (Albany); father, Melvin Arthur Yeager (Albany); brother, Larry Homer Yeager (Aurora, Colorado), sisters, Donna Frances Yeager Schackmann (Albany), Natalie Irene Yeager Taylor (Eugene), and Paula Ruth Yeager Whitt (Eugene), Christine Yeager Spencer (Tulare, California); and many more nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on December 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a potluck gathering at 12:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1615 SE 28th Ave., Albany. A viewing will be held on December 4, 2021 at 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., at Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.

Please send flowers to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on the day of the Celebration of Life. Otherwise, please send them to 618 30th Ave. SE, Albany, Oregon 97322 or 3510 Oak St. SW, Apt. 31, Albany, OR 97322.

There is a Gofundme page on Facebook under Stephen Yeager if you are interested in donating to help pay for funeral costs and bills. Thank you so much!

