September 6, 1951 - September 1, 2021

Stephen Gary Anderson was born on September 6, 1951 in Coos Bay, Oregon. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to their farm in Great Falls Virginia, where Steve lived until he was 12.

Steve attended Lebanon High School, but before he could graduate, he enlisted in the United States Army. The class of 1969 always considered him a member and he went to many of their reunions.

Steve served in Vietnam before being honorably discharged in 1971. He thought Vietnam was behind him only to find that he brought Agent Orange home with him.

After being discharged, Steve moved to Savannah, Georgia where he met Amanda Ferguson in 1975 at St. Joe's hospital where they both worked. The two married on July 1, 1977, in Greenville, South Carolina and took a month-long journey across the states, settling in Lebanon until buying property in Scio and building their home, and life, together.